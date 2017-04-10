Teacher, 2 students struck by gunfire at San Bernardino elementary school

(Photo: CBS Los Angeles)

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe “the suspect is down.” He says there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. at North Park Elementary School in the 5300 block of North H Street, according to San Bernardino County Fire officials.

According to the school district, two adults were found shot to death inside of a classroom. One is believed to be the shooter, and the other a teacher.

Two students were airlifted to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The school was placed on lockdown and roughly 600 students were transported to Cajon High School for safety.

A robocall was sent out to alert parents about the incident. Others learned about the shooting through word-of-mouth.

Parents will need to show identification to pick up their children at the school, officials said.

Authorities say the situation has been contained.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Parents anxiously waited outside of the school, clinging to their phones in anticipation of receiving a phone call from their children.

CBS2’s Greg Mills talked to one mom who was anxiously awaiting her two kids’ arrival at Cajon Elementary School.

“What’s this like for you”? Mills asked.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad”, she replied.

Others were shaken by the latest violence to hit the city of San Bernardino.

“This is just a tragedy,” said William Green, whose son attends the school. “This is not a good time right now, it’s just not. I grew up in this area…man, this tough right now, I don’t even have the words to speak it right now.”

“It’s traumatizing. My eyes are just shaking,” another parent said. “I’m at a loss for words.”

Four school buses, escorted by police cruisers, made their way onto campus.

Parents were heard shouting the names of their children as the vehicles pulled into the driveway.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation.

