WTSP
Close

Teacher accused of spitting on student, slamming his head on desk

10News WTSP , WTSP 4:53 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

An Adams Middle School teacher was charged with child abuse after he allegedly spit in a 12-year-old student's face and slammed the boy's head on a desk.

Luis Rizo, 43, was arrested Tuesday, according to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

The paper reports Rizo said the boy was disrespectful in class, so he spit in the boy's face. When the boy yelled back, Rizo slammed the student's head on the desk, then physically forced him out of the classroom.

Rizo was booked into Hillsborough County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bail.

For details, read The Times story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories