Teacher facing additional child porn charge

A sixth-grade teacher who is already facing child porn charges now faces an additional charge after an image was found on a school-issued laptop, Largo police said.

Robert James Plotkin, 57, was arrested March 28 after his roommate called police and told them that she had found child porn on his personal laptop. Before police arrived, Plotkin threw the laptop into a lake behind his apartment, police said.

When police arrived, Plotkin waded into the lake and retrieved the laptop. Investigators were able to access the computer's hard drive and found several sexually explicit images of girls, as young as 3 to 17 years old, police said.

He was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one of tampering with evidence. He was released after posting $402,000 bail, according to jail records.

Plotkin was employed at Clearwater Intermediate School and had been assigned two laptops by the district. Investigators examined the computers and found child porn on one of them. Some of the images were the same as on Plotkin's personal computer, police said.

He was charged Friday with another count of possession of child pornography on Friday. He was released after posting $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

© 2017 WTSP-TV