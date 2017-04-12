Teacher took students off plane after passenger dragged away

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One JCPS teacher on United flight 3411 told WHAS 11 News what happened Sunday night is unacceptable.

Dr. David Dao was dragged off of the United flight originating in Chicago and Louisville-bound Sunday night.

“I can see him, he's bleeding. His glasses are all, they remove him from the plane,” Male High School History teacher Jason Powell said. He said Dr. Dao looked to be unconscious as officers pulled him on the ground through the aisle.

Powell told WHAS 11 News the airline asked people to give up their seats to make room for a flight crew.

“Somehow it was our problem that they needed the four seats for their staff,” he said.

Powell and seven of his students were on the flight returning an overseas trip, already buckled in their seats when the supervisor started asking people to leave. Powell said a third officer stepped in and grabbed Dr. Dao when he refused to give up his seat.

“I was feeling, and I know my kids felt very helpless,” Powell said. “It was just, so, like, this is really happening? I don't want to say it was like a movie, but it felt like that.”

Too disturbed by what he had witnessed, Powell said he grabbed his students and walked off the plane. He said other passengers did the same.

“I have students of mine who are crying,” he said. “I told the officer, we'll be back when you handle this.”

Dr. Dao is recovering at a hospital in Chicago. His lawyers in Illinois released a statement saying in part, 'The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received.'

“Any one of us could've been that person who was being hauled out of the, hauled out of the plane,” Powell said.

An online petition shows more than 30,000 signatures from people demanding the CEO of United Airlines resigns. Oscar Munoz released an apology Tuesday with the last line reading, 'I promise you we will do better.'

Powell said he does not accept his apology. Powell said Dao was naturally annoyed as he was asked to give up his seat, but was not at all belligerent.

