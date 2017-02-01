Teachers' co-workers win her new car

Susan Campbell, a teacher at Spessard Holland Elementary School, used to walk or get a ride to school each day. But now, she has a new Chevrolet Aveo. Spessard Holland Elementary School photo

BARTOW, Fla. -- When her car broke down a couple of years ago, Susan Campbell had no choice but to walk to work.

It was six miles, each way, to her job working with special needs kids at Spessard Holland Elementary School and back home.

“It was grueling. I went home and practically went right to bed,” she said with a laugh.

After a while, Campbell’s co-worker, Leslie Newberry, noticed her walking and offered to give her a ride.

“From then on, we were car buddies,” Newberry explained.

That is, until this week, when Campbell received a brand-new car. Her co-workers entered her into a contest organized by Regal Lakeland, a Chevrolet dealership.

“I was just thrilled,” Campbell said. “Very, very excited.”

Now Campbell smiles as she drives her new Chevrolet Aveo to and from work. Newberry’s lost her “car buddy,” but she says nobody is more deserving than Campbell.

“She loves what she does,” Newberry said. “She’s one of the most humble people I’ve ever met.”

(© 2017 WTSP)