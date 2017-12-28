TECO and Gaffin cited for their roles in the deaths of five workers

APOLLO BEACH, FLA. -- Six months after five workers lost their lives and another was critically burned by molten slag in a terrible industrial accident at the Tampa Electric Company's Big Bend River Station electrical power plant, TECO and Gaffin Industrial Services Inc. have been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

An OSHA investigation found that the companies' negligence and failure to follow proper procedures led to the incident.

TECO is cited for failing to follow energy control procedures while doing maintenance on equipment. Gaffin Industrial Services is cited for their failure to develop procedures to control hazardous energy. Both companies were also cited for failing to provide appropriate personal protective equipment that would safeguard against burns.

The proposed combined citation penalties is $160,972. A third company that had employees involved in the incident, Brace Integrated Services, Inc. was not cited.

The cited organizations have 15 business days to either comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before an independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

