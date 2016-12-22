TECO: Malfunction, not gas leak, source of stink

"It was an issue inside my house. I would lose my house and possibly my life,” said Paula Stahel. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- TECO has issued an alert letting its People’s Gas customers know that a piece of equipment malfunctioned this week, and it could cause a real stink in thousands of homes, giving the impression they could have a gas leak.

You know that distinctive rotten egg smell in natural gas? It's actually from a chemical called mercaptan, which is inserted into the gas lines on purpose.

That's because natural gas doesn’t naturally have an odor. So if there is a dangerous leak, the mercaptan lets you know something doesn't smell right.

On Wednesday, TECO had a malfunction in the equipment, and as a safety precaution it compensates by automatically adding too much mercaptan.

“This is because too much odorant is much safer than no odorant,” said TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs.

But that odor overdose left hundreds of TECO People’s Gas customers like Paula Stahel worried that maybe, “it was an issue inside my house I would lose my house and possibly my life,” said Stahel.

The stench was so strong in Stahel’s South Tampa house Thursday morning that it woke her in the middle of the night.

And when she got back from morning errands, “The odor was right there again,” she said, “And I immediately called People's Gas.”

That’s exactly what TECO wants concerned customers to do. Call the utility.

Sure, it’s got them running all over the place, “But it is so much better to be safe than to be sorry,” said Jacobs.

“My biggest concern was I'm having Christmas dinner here on Sunday,” said Stahel. “If it's a problem, and the gas gets turned off, I am out of luck.”

The mechanical issue has since been fixed, but it could take up to 48 hours for all that excess mercaptan to get out of the system.

Fortunately, in Stahel's case and all 500 other cases they've checked on, TECO says it been all reek -- no leak.

If you’re a People’s Gas customer and smell that natural gas, TECO does not want to you to take any chances. You can give them a call (877) 832-6747.