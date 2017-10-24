TECO repairs lights to improve Seminole Heights safety
Following a recent string of murders in Seminole Heights that left three people dead and residents on edge, Tampa Electric is fixing streetlights in the area while city officials are cleaning up vacant lots and alleyways.
WTSP 5:13 PM. EDT October 24, 2017
