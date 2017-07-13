Teen airlifted to hospital after accident in bounce house in Wimauma

A teen was airlifted to the hospital after an accident inside a bounce house in Wimauma.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the boy was doing a back flip in a bounce house today and landed wrong. He reportedly had a seizure.

He was airlifted to the hospital. At this point, his condition is unknown.

We’re following this story on 10News. We’ll post additional information as we get it.



© 2017 WTSP-TV