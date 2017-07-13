Teen airlifted to hospital after accident in bounce house in Wimauma

A teen was airlifted to the hospital after an accident inside a bounce house in Wimauma.
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the boy was doing a back flip in a bounce house today and landed wrong. He reportedly had a seizure.
He was airlifted to the hospital. At this point, his condition is unknown.
We’re following this story on 10News. We’ll post additional information as we get it.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs