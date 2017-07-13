WTSP
Teen airlifted to hospital after accident in bounce house in Wimauma

WTSP 7:19 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

A teen was airlifted to the hospital after an accident inside a bounce house in Wimauma.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the boy was doing a back flip in a bounce house today and landed wrong.  He reportedly had a seizure.

He was airlifted to the hospital.  At this point, his condition is unknown.

We’re following this story on 10News.  We’ll post additional information as we get it.
 

