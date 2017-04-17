Teen arrested after allegedly dropping F-bomb in public

An F-bomb landed an 18-year-old in jail and now he could spend more than a month behind bars.

Deputies in Louisiana arrested Jared Dylan Smith after they say he yelled the profanity next to a 75-year-old woman and quote, "clearly disturbed her peace."

No one else heard it, and Smith denies it happened, but he was arrested and spent a night in jail.

He was released on $200 bond.

In Louisiana, the penalty for disturbing the peace is up to 90 days in jail, and a $100 fine.

We wanted to see if Florida has a similar law that could punish cursing in public. We found a law against "breach of peace, disorderly conduct."



That's defined as corrupting public morals, outrage at public decency, engaging in brawling or fighting or anything else that’s considered disorderly.

If you're charged and found guilty, any of that is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Here in Florida, the punishment is up to 60 days in jail.

© 2017 WTSP-TV