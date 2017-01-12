WTSP
Teen charged after threatening Pasco sheriff, deputies

10News WTSP , WTSP 4:14 PM. EST January 12, 2017

A threat against the Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook has led to the arrest of the 15-year-old who made the post and three other people, the sheriff's office said. 

On Wednesday, an operation was conducted in Holiday following a Facebook post by Stephen Sanchez threatening Sheriff Chris Nocco and his deputies.

Also participating in the operation were Tarpon Springs police, air and K-9 units. 

The operation led to the arrest of Sanchez and four other people. 

Sanchez was charged with armed residential burglary and written threats to kill or do bodily harm. Sanchez is a documented gang member, according to his arrest affidavit.

Jeffrey Barrett, 16, was charged with armed residential burglary.

Brandon Sanchez, 17, was charged with possession of a legend drug.

Johnny Mendez, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Jacob Guest, 16, has an active warrant for armed residential burglary. He is currently in a commitment program in Lake Okeechobee and will be arrested on that warrant. 

Also conducted was a search warrant on a rental vehicle that Matthew Nyenhius fled from. The search warrant was executed and approximately $20,000 was taken along with some marijuana. Charges are pending the results of the investigation.

Because all the teens have been charged as adults, we are using their names. 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


