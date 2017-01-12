Teen charged after threatening Pasco sheriff, deputies

A threat against the Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook has led to the arrest of the 15-year-old who made the post and three other people, the sheriff's office said.
On Wednesday, an operation was conducted in Holiday following a Facebook post by Stephen Sanchez threatening Sheriff Chris Nocco and his deputies.
Also participating in the operation were Tarpon Springs police, air and K-9 units.
The operation led to the arrest of Sanchez and four other people.
Sanchez was charged with armed residential burglary and written threats to kill or do bodily harm. Sanchez is a documented gang member, according to his arrest affidavit.
Jeffrey Barrett, 16, was charged with armed residential burglary.
Brandon Sanchez, 17, was charged with possession of a legend drug.
Johnny Mendez, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Jacob Guest, 16, has an active warrant for armed residential burglary. He is currently in a commitment program in Lake Okeechobee and will be arrested on that warrant.
Also conducted was a search warrant on a rental vehicle that Matthew Nyenhius fled from. The search warrant was executed and approximately $20,000 was taken along with some marijuana. Charges are pending the results of the investigation.
Because all the teens have been charged as adults, we are using their names.
