Polk Co. teen charged with child porn after sharing pictures of ex

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Polk County teenager is facing serious charges for sharing nude photos of his ex-girlfriend.

Detectives said he did it to get back at her after their breakup.

Now he's charged with possessing and distributing child porn.

The 17-year-old victim thought she was going out with a guy her age named Kelvin Brown, but investigators said his real name is Genar Smith. He’s actually 19-years-old.

“You need to know who you're dating,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “His name is Genar Smith. He's a criminal. He has a criminal history.”

Detectives said during their five month relationship, Smith took and received naked pictures and videos of the victim. The victim's family told her to break up with him. After she did, detectives said Smith sent the pictures through Facebook messager to her family.

“She probably said, 'Dad said we needed to break up.' He's angry that he no longer has this relationship, and he sends the photographs to her families members,” Judd explained.

Because the victim is underage, detectives charged Smith with 15 counts of child porn.

“Don't ever let anyone take photographs of you without your clothes on,” Judd said.

That sounds simple enough, but psychologist Stacey McLaughlin said she talks about sexting with several teenage clients a week.

“They think that things are gone once they send it, but in fact, they can be there forever,” she said.

She encourages parents to talk to their kids about it over and over again, and to check their phones.

“That's not being too much of a helicopter parent,” she said. “I don't think in terms of this type of issue, you can go too extreme in terms of how much you check their phones.”

We asked Sheriff Judd why Smith wasn't charge with revenge porn, which is also illegal in Florida. He tells us, Smith didn't share the photos publicly. He sent them as a private message, and that’s not included in the revenge porn statute.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV