Teen dead, 7 injured in early morning Pinellas Co. wreck

10News staff , WTSP 10:27 AM. EST March 11, 2017

A teen is dead and several others injured after a wreck in a Pinellas County intersection.  Police say alcohol was involved.

It happened just before 1pm at the intersection of County Road 611 and Curlew Road.    According to investigators, the driver in a vehicle heading southbound on 611 didn’t stop for a red light and collided with a vehicle that was going eastbound in the left turn lane of Curlew Road.

The force of the wreck caused the vehicle turning left at Curlew Road to overturn.

A teen in one of the vehicles died at the scene.  Seven other people involved were taken to area hospitals.

Police say the wreck was alcohol-related.  We’re gathering details and will post any new information on wtsp.com and our mobile news app.

The intersection was shut down until around 6:30am. 
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


