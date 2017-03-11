Teen dead, 7 injured in early morning Pinellas Co. wreck

A teen is dead and several others injured after a wreck in a Pinellas County intersection. Police say alcohol was involved.
It happened just before 1pm at the intersection of County Road 611 and Curlew Road. According to investigators, the driver in a vehicle heading southbound on 611 didn’t stop for a red light and collided with a vehicle that was going eastbound in the left turn lane of Curlew Road.
The force of the wreck caused the vehicle turning left at Curlew Road to overturn.
A teen in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Seven other people involved were taken to area hospitals.
Police say the wreck was alcohol-related. We’re gathering details and will post any new information on wtsp.com and our mobile news app.
The intersection was shut down until around 6:30am.
