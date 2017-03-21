Teen dies after being struck by car in St. Petersburg

A teen has died after being struck by a car Monday morning.
It happened at a little after 7am. Alina Marie Perez, 17, was walking across Dr. Martin Luther King Street North from west to east when she was hit by the driver of a red Buick Rendezvous.
Police say there may have been a person riding a motorcycle or scooter nearby who witnessed the accident. Police are asking that witness to contact them.
