Teen dies after being struck by car in St. Petersburg

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A teen has died after being struck by a car Monday morning.

It happened at a little after 7am. Alina Marie Perez, 17, was walking across Dr. Martin Luther King Street North from west to east when she was hit by the driver of a red Buick Rendezvous.

Police say there may have been a person riding a motorcycle or scooter nearby who witnessed the accident. Police are asking that witness to contact them.

© 2017 WTSP-TV