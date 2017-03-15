Teen driver charged in fatal crash that injured several

Jocelyn Schirmer, 18, of St. Petersburg died in the crash. Family photo

OLDSMAR Fla. -- An 18-year-old driver who ran a red light has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the crash that killed one person and left several others injured last weekend.

Once Donavan Patterson was released from a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol charged him with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and several counts of DUI involving serious bodily injury.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. March 11 at the intersection of McMullen-Booth Road (County Road 611) and Curlew Road.

Patterson, 18, of Pinellas Park, was driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber southbound on McMullen-Booth when he failed to stop for a red light at Curlew, according to the FHP, and he struck a 2003 Ford F-250 that was eastbound and driven by Dalton Cox, 22, of Clearwater.

A passenger in Patterson’s car – Jocelyn Schirmer, 18, of St. Petersburg -- died at the scene and several others were injured including Patterson: Kianna Diaz, 15, of Riverview; Jayla Simpson, 15, of Pinellas Park; Caleb Lindsay, 20, of Naples; and Paul Schirmer, 17, of St. Petersburg.

Cox suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized, while two of his passengers suffered minor injuries: Megan Bortolus, 21, of Palm Harbor, and Victoria Rowe, 23, of Dunedin.

Police say the wreck was alcohol-related. The intersection was shut down until around 6:30 a.m.

