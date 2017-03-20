WTSP
Teen girl hit by car in St. Petersburg

10News Staff , WTSP 8:47 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was hit while crossing at 5400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North on Monday morning.

St. Petersburg Police Department said that the crash investigation has closed both directions of MLK St. Avoid area.

This latest student hit by a driver comes less than a week after a Manatee County high school student was killed while crossing US-41 in Palmetto.

