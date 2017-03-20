Teen girl hit by car in St. Petersburg

police tape graphic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was hit while crossing at 5400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North on Monday morning.

St. Petersburg Police Department said that the crash investigation has closed both directions of MLK St. Avoid area.

17 year old girl hit by a car and seriously injured at 5400 MLK St. N. MLK closed to traffic in both directions. Avoid area — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 20, 2017

This latest student hit by a driver comes less than a week after a Manatee County high school student was killed while crossing US-41 in Palmetto.

