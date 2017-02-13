Teen girl hit by van in Tampa

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a van vs. pedestrian crash at Himes Avenue at Kirby Street. (Photo: Sky10)

TAMPA - A 14-year-old Hillsborough High School student suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan Monday morning on Himes Avenue.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Himes Avenue at Kirby Street are open again to traffic following the crash investigation.

The victim, identified by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office as Amanda Suarez, ran across HImes Ave. and into the oncoming path of a Toyota Sierra minivan driven by Luis Justo Velazquez, 25.

Suarez was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)