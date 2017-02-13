WTSP
Teen girl hit by van in Tampa

A teenager was struck by a van on Himes Avenue at Kirby St. in Tampa.

10News Staff , WTSP 9:10 AM. EST February 13, 2017

TAMPA - A 14-year-old Hillsborough High School student suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan Monday morning on Himes Avenue.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Himes Avenue at Kirby Street are open again to traffic following the crash investigation.

The victim, identified by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office as Amanda Suarez, ran across HImes Ave. and into the oncoming path of a Toyota Sierra minivan driven by Luis Justo Velazquez, 25.

Suarez was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

