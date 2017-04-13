Teen shot girl, dumped body on roadside, deputies say

A 16-year-old girl shot a 15-year-old companion, then dumped her body on the side of a road in Orando, Orange County sheriff's deputies said.

The 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld because of her age and because she has not been formally charge, admitted to Orange County deputies that she shot the girl in a car, officials said.

Melanie Mesen Medina's body was found April 5. The next day, anonymous tips led to the identification of Ramsys Cruz, 22, as a suspect.

Thursday, deputies found Cruz trying to leave in a black Toyota Acura with a bullet hole in the windshield and a gun in the front seat. Cruz was interviewed and told deputies he, Medina and the 16-year-old were in the car, and that the teen shot Medina.

Deputies said Cruz told them he and the suspect dumped the body at the side of the road.

Cruz has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing.

© 2017 WTSP-TV