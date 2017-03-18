Teen wins $500,000 lottery, will give most of winnings to his parents

A Michigan teenager who won $500,000 in an instant lottery game plans to give away most of his winnings, state lottery officials said. Getty photo

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan teenager who won $500,000 in an instant lottery game plans to give away most of his winnings, state lottery officials said.

The 19-year-old man, who claimed his prize on Friday and asked to remain anonymous, told lottery officials he planned to invest $5,000 of the prize money and give the rest to his parents.

"My parents have done so much for my sister and me," he said, in a lottery bureau release. "Helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."

The man bought the ticket at a Sunoco gas station outside of Lansing. He said he bought the only remaining Golden Wild Time ticket and scratched it off in the store.

