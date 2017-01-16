Ore. boy, 12, died of strangulation, police say; mother charged

Amy Robertson has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of her 12-year-old son. (Photo: Keizer Police)

KEIZER, Ore. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead inside a Keizer apartment on Saturday afternoon has been charged with aggravated murder.

The victim, 12-year-old Caden Berry, was a seventh grader at Claggett Creek Middle School in Keizer.

An autopsy confirmed Berry died of asphyxia due to strangulation, according to the state medical examiner's office.

On Sunday, friends placed items at a memorial at Caden's home. A candlelight vigil was also held outside his home.

The mother, 38-year-old Amy Robertson of Keizer, was arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility early Sunday morning. She is being held without bail.

Keizer police were first called at around 12:45 p.m. about a young boy needing medical assistance at an apartment on Garland Way.

Robertson, who was standing outside the apartment when officers arrived, was detained shortly thereafter.

Police confirmed they aren’t looking for additional suspects and that the boy's death was an isolated situation.

