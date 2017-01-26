Teens accused of plotting shooting at The Villages school

The students attend The Villages Charter Middle School. (Photo: tvcs.org)

Two teens were arrested after plotting a mass shooting at their charter school in The Villages, Sumter County sheriff's deputies said.

The boys, ages 13 and 14, attend The Villages Charter Middle School. They were arrested Thursday.

The students' names are being withheld because of their ages.

According to deputies, school officials and the school resource officer became aware Tuesday of rumors circulating at the school of a mass shooting planned for Friday.

On Wednesday, school authorities intercepted the 13-year-old as he arrived at the school. Deputies said he acknowledged discussions about the plot and referenced the mass shooting at Columbine.

During the conversation, the involvement of the 14-year-old was discovered, deputies said. The boy was located.

No weapons were found on either of the boys nor in their lockers or bags.

Both students were arrested at their homes Thursday during the service of search warrants. The 13-year-old student was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Office on a juvenile order at his home in Fruitland Park. The 14-year-old student was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at his home in Wildwood.

Both students are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. Firearms were recovered from both suspects' homes during the search warrant service.

There is scheduled to be an increased deputy presence at the school on Friday; however, no additional arrests are anticipated, Sumter deputies said.

