Terrifying video shows near-disaster at Clearwater intersection

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Clearwater police released terrifying video from an intersection, showing how close a motorcyclist came to likely being killed.

The video was from the intersection of Chestnut Street and Fort Harrison Avenue recently. You can see the motorcycle rider blowing through the red light at a very high rate of speed. A car that was at the intersection was starting to edge out and nearly hit the rider.

Clearwater police put this out as a warning. When you get to a red light stop. And even if you have a green light, look twice. It likely saved a life this time.





