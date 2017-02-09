Terrorists working in our airports?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
High-wire performers recovering after fall
-
Polk City Crash
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
I-4 Stonehenge tear-down
-
Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny
-
Eclipse and comet sharing Friday sky
-
Woman says mold is making her sick
-
Spectrum cable bills causing uproar
-
Popular pet medicine may be dangerous
More Stories
-
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel banFeb. 9, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Screening of airport workers often laxFeb. 9, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
Rescued sea lions make a big splash at Florida State FairFeb. 9, 2017, 10:30 p.m.