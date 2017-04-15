Terryifying North Port robbery caught on video

NORTH PORT -- Police are asking people to share video of a terrifying robbery Friday in North Port.

It happened at around 3:30pm at Discount Tobacco & Beer at 13601 Tamiami Trail. In the video, you can see the suspect with a bandana over his face and a Tampa Bay Rays cap hold up the place at gunpoint. He grabs a bunch of cash and takes off in a white Cadillac sedan with large rims.

If you know anything about who this guy might be, call North Port police at 941-4297300 or submit a tip anonymously on their Facebook page.

Police say it’s only the second robbery in North Port this year. The city posted a warning on their Facebook page, saying, “Know that if you come to our City and do something this stupid, we will use every resource we have to track you down. That includes our great citizens who simply will not stand for it.”

