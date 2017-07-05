A Texas City man caught a 964-pound tiger shark at the Texas City Jaycees Tackle Time fishing tournament. (Sam Navarro photo)

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A fisherman reeled in a massive 964-pound tiger shark at the Texas City Jaycees fishing competition Sunday.

It took three hours and a bunch of people to reel in the shark caught by Sergio Roque from Texas City. It's one of the biggest sharks they've seen at the tournament and not far from the state record, according to Jaycees Vice President Sam Navarro.

Navarro said competitors have also caught a 173-pound stingray and a 143-pound alligator gar so far this year.

The tournament continues through Sunday and it's not too late to sign up. Categories include off-shore, on-shore and kids. It takes place at Texas City Dike Fishing.

Proceeds from the 55th annual tournament, the Jaycees flagship event, go to scholarships for Texas City students.

A competitor at the Texas City Jaycees fishing tournament caught a 173-pound stingray. (Sam Navarro photo)

A competitor at the Texas City Jaycees fishing tournament caught a 143-pound alligator gar. (Sam Navarro photo)

