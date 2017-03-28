Texas man sentenced to 15 years in pregnant girlfriend's assault

Jacob Pauda mug shot (PHOTO: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Jacob Pauda was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of domestic violence, according to CBS affiliate KLBK-TV.

Last week, Pauda, 31, was convicted of violently assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in Feb. 2016.

He reportedly chased her with a butcher's knife, according to KLBK.

According to a police report, the victim said Pauda also “slammed her into metal objects approximately five times” during the assault.

She also said that he knew she was pregnant, according to the report, and that he was the father.

Pauda had previously been convicted of sexual assault, KLBK reported.

