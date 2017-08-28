Texas National Guard conduct rescue operations
Footage of Texas National Guard soldiers conducting rescue operations in heavily flooded areas near Houston, Texas. The entire Texas National Guard has been called up in response to Harvey. Video by 1LT Zachary West, 100th MPAD)
WTSP 5:21 PM. EDT August 28, 2017
