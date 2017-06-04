The biggest difference between US and UK terrorism laws is...

Members of the Police with sniffer dogs work pass through a cordon on London Bridge in London on June 4, 2017, following a terror attack. Forty-eight people have been taken to hospital after a terror attack in central London in which seven people died, the London Ambulance Service said Sunday. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PETERSBURG — UK prime minister Theresa May has vowed to reexamine terrorism laws in Britain after the second terrorist attack in less than two weeks.

Mark Rivera shows you what that could means and how it compares to the laws designed to keep you safe from terror attacks here at home.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been front and center with anti-terrorism laws for years.

Just two years ago she proposed this:

Laws on the books to try and intervene when someone is suspected of becoming radicalized by ISIS, an obligation for colleges, schools, prisons and more to prevent people from being drawn to terrorism, temporary "exclusion orders" that would ban suspected terrorists with British passports for two years.

Almost a decade ago, the Brits added more time to prison sentences for convicted terrorists, the power to seize assets, remove documents, save data, and allow forced fingerprinting of suspected terrorists who have not been charged with a crime.

Getting harsher now could mean even more powers of the State - more ability to monitor people without necessarily having to go through a court or judge for a warrant.

There's a debate over whether that's effective and a good thing.

We have similar -- and sometimes similarly ambiguous -- rules in the US about who can be detained, for how long, and what kind of access they have to the court systems.

Most of which came with the patriot act after 9/11.

But the biggest difference, the biggest penalty for terrorists that the United States has that the UK doesn't.

The death penalty.

Just two years ago, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death for the Boston marathon bombing.

Because of human rights agreements in Europe, the death penalty has been abolished for all crimes. Only two nations are excepted from that rule. Belarus and Russia.

© 2017 WTSP-TV