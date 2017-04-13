The latest on the Pasco wildfires

The South Bike Trail fire has closed Starkey Wilderness Park. (Photo: Florida Forest Service Withlacoochee via Twitter)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters continue to make progress in four wildfires burning across the county.

The Florida Forest Service updated the latest details on the fires in a Thursday morning briefing:

The Campground fire has held at 75 acres burned and is 100 percent contained. After 1,600 gallons were dumped on the fire on Wednesday, firefighters will continue mop up efforts today.

has held at 75 acres burned and is 100 percent contained. After 1,600 gallons were dumped on the fire on Wednesday, firefighters will continue mop up efforts today. The Silver Palms Fire affecting Suncoast Lakes has burned about 50 acres after a burnout Wednesday on the west side of the subdivision. The fire is 60 percent contained. Crews are moving to the south side to create a fire line and are using heavy equipment to move the wooded area away from the homes.

affecting Suncoast Lakes has burned about 50 acres after a burnout Wednesday on the west side of the subdivision. The fire is 60 percent contained. Crews are moving to the south side to create a fire line and are using heavy equipment to move the wooded area away from the homes. The South Bike Trail fire at Starkey Wilderness Park began on Wednesday and grew to 150 acres after a burnout. The fire is 60 percent contained. Firefighters have boxed the fire in and have multiple lines of water on it.

fire at Starkey Wilderness Park began on Wednesday and grew to 150 acres after a burnout. The fire is 60 percent contained. Firefighters have boxed the fire in and have multiple lines of water on it. Starkey Park remains closed to the public . Pasco County Emergency Services reported that people have climbed over barricades to access the park and any continuation of trespassing is a safety hazard. FFS will cease firefighting efforts inside the park if people go into the park illegally.

. Pasco County Emergency Services reported that people have climbed over barricades to access the park and any continuation of trespassing is a safety hazard. FFS will cease firefighting efforts inside the park if people go into the park illegally. The South Wind Fire in Hudson is believed to have been caused by a cigarette butt. The fire, which began on Wednesday afternoon, burned 18 acres and is 100 percent contained. Three out buildings were destroyed in the fire as well as a tractor trailer with a load of tires

is believed to have been caused by a cigarette butt. The fire, which began on Wednesday afternoon, burned 18 acres and is 100 percent contained. Three out buildings were destroyed in the fire as well as a tractor trailer with a load of tires The burn ban remains in effect for the county. Hernando and Citrus County also have burn bans.

Citrus, Pasco & Hernando all have burn bans now. For more info go to https://t.co/KrZlmKCKLf. pic.twitter.com/9kGs6cmSYi — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 13, 2017

The FFS also thanked the Salvation Army for assisting in feeding and giving water to firefighters across the county.

© 2017 WTSP-TV