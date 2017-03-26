WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - She is a statue known as “Serenity,” who sits in a quiet corner of Meridian Hill Park. Her left hand, nose, and part of a toe are now gone, missing for decades.

The memorial has vestiges of red spray paint clinging to her feet – a face staring toward 16th Street that has clearly seen better days.

But after the historic travel blog Atlas Obscura declared Serenity the most vandalized memorial in Washington, the National Park Service said there are new options that could restore the sculpture, once a marble masterpiece acquired at the 1900 Paris Exhibition.

“We are exploring options to restore the statue, including the creation of replica pieces to be affixed to the statue,” NPS Public Affairs Officer Jeremy K. Barnum said in an email Friday.

The restoration work could also include “the application of a silicate based coating to help strengthen and reduce erosion, as well as to protect it from graffiti,” Barnum added.

An archival photograph from the Library of Congress shows the damage has existed since February 1976. A profile from the Washington Post detailed how millionaire Charles Deering acquired the statue more than a century ago, dedicating it to an American military hero who died suddenly in 1902.

“There is no question that the statue is in poor condition, largely as a result of age, exposure to the elements and vandalism,” Barnum said. “Vandalism could result in a charge of destruction of property, and the degree of damage would determine whether the charge would be a misdemeanor or felony.”

The National Park Service cleaned black and red spray paint obscuring the statue’s face in April 2013. Vandalism can be reported to the U.S. Park Police tip line at (202) 610-8737.

