The mother of a missing Sarasota teen says 'that was the wrong kid to touch'

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The case of a missing Sarasota teen gains national attention. The national publication Crimeonline.com posted a story about Jabez in its cold case section. It’s published by the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute in Atlanta, Ga.

Jabez’s mother Tawana Spann gave 10News a rare on-camera interview.

She sends a strong message to anyone responsible for her son’s disappearance.

“That was the wrong kid to touch,” said Tawana. Her 14-year-old son disappeared nearly five months ago on Labor Day. He was last seen walking on his way home.

"They should have left that little boy alone because I’m not going to stop!” said Tawana.

The 38-year-old mother says Jabez’s disappearance has impacted his family, his teammates, friends, and community.

Tawana said, “It affected all my family, tearing them apart for those actions alone. Yeah, every day, every day has to be dedicated to me finding him, every day, every day!”

The mother of three vows to bring him home. She said, “He’s coming home with a clear definition of what happened.”

Jabez’s family thinks his disappearance is retaliation. A week before the teen vanished, a witness told police he and Jabez saw a murder but that witness, 55-year-old Reginald Parker, recanted his story. Police charged Parker with accessory to murder.

“At some point, somebody has to say something, stand up and do something about it,” said Tawana.

But despite a fifty-thousand dollar reward for information, there hasn’t been a break in Jabez’s case.

“I don’t blame the community. There’s a sense of fear, a sense of intimidation, but I’m not scared. I’m not intimidated and I’m not going away,” said Tawana.

What would she say to her son?

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for whatever you had to endure, but I’m coming…I’m coming to get him.”

If anyone has information in the case they are asked to call the Sarasota Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 941-361-TIPS or 911. You can remain anonymous.

