WTSP
Close

The one time a Polk County boy gets to give the middle finger

WTSP 8:32 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A photo posted to social media by the Lakeland Fire Department gave us all a good laugh this morning. 

They recently got a call about a boy getting his finger stuck in a desk.  It just happened to be his middle finger. 

Firefighters were able to get the little guy’s finger out.  And then when he posed for a photo with them, he – of course – showed the finger that was stuck!

As Lakeland firefighters pointed out, this is likely the only time he’ll get away with this!

