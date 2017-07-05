The one time a Polk County boy gets to give the middle finger

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A photo posted to social media by the Lakeland Fire Department gave us all a good laugh this morning.
They recently got a call about a boy getting his finger stuck in a desk. It just happened to be his middle finger.
Firefighters were able to get the little guy’s finger out. And then when he posed for a photo with them, he – of course – showed the finger that was stuck!
As Lakeland firefighters pointed out, this is likely the only time he’ll get away with this!
