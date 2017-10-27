WTSP
There may be an in-flight concert on your next Southwest flight

WTSP 4:54 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Do you like a little in-flight entertainment when you take to the skies?   What if that in-flight entertainment was live?

If you take a Southwest Airlines flight soon, that’s just what you might get.  According to thecurrent.org, Southwest Airlines has reached an agreement with Warner Music Nashville for a series of in-flight concerts.

The concept isn’t new to Southwest Airlines.  The airline has been hosting shows from time to time for the last six years.  As celebration of the announcement, Devin Dawson played a show for passengers on a Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia.

