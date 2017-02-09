Behind a locked steel door in Northeast Florida sits $130 million worth of assets and with just a few clicks, this money/valuable items could be in your hands.

It sounds almost like an infomercial, but the reality is that these assets are sitting untouched.

Unclaimed property can be monetary like unclaimed sums from checking and savings accounts and also things like:

% INLINE %

When an item is considered "unclaimed", it is tagged, labeled, appraised and secured. Then it waits, in a nondescript building for the owner to file a claim.

First Coast News investigative reporter, Ken Amaro, spoke with two sisters who had $59,000 sitting unclaimed from a life insurance policy from one of their deceased parents.

It's not difficult to check to see if you may be the owner of some unclaimed property. One in four adults will get a hit. Visit fltreasurehunt.org to start.

