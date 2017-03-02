Thief snatches phone right from unsuspecting Florida bus passenger

MIAMI, FLA. - It can happen in an instant, and one woman on a south Florida bus found that out the hard way.

Video shows a woman sitting down on the bus and a man behind her. She was looking at her phone when the bus stopped along NE 4 Avenue and 79th Street. Just as the doors opened, the suspect snatched the phone out of her hands, and took off running.

The stunned victim got out of her seat and got off the bus, but the suspect was long gone.

Miami police are still looking for him.

