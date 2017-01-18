This farmer's barn dance is exactly what we need

In a recent video of the New York farmer uploaded to Facebook, we see him show off his moves to Sia's hit song "Cheap Thrills," while tending to his barn chores. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

When your favorite song comes over the radio, sometimes you can't help but get up and dance along.

Whether it's in your car during rush hour or over the speakers in your local supermarket, when the music strikes, breaking into dance is almost impossible to avoid.

Just ask Jay Lavery.

In a recent video of the New York farmer uploaded to Facebook, we see him show off his moves to Sia's hit song "Cheap Thrills," while tending to his barn chores.

Browser does not support iframes.

According to the Facebook post, Lavery uses dancing, along with yoga and meditation, to deal with a major back injury. He also said that dancing helps him keep warm while he tends to the goats and other various barn chores.

Well, that's a great idea, because his moves are hot, hot, hot!

Since it's posting, the video has been viewed more than 6.5 million times and received more than 68,000 shares.

(© 2017 KPNX)