This man's reunion with his lost dog after a car accident is everything

A driver seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 was reunited with one of his dogs that ran off for several days after the accident.

The above video is of Chance Patterson after his dog Izzy was found on a trail along I-70 in Vail. Patterson had several injuries after he was hit head on in a crash late last month on Vail Pass.

The driver of that car from Denver also survived and faces several charges.

The woman who eventually found Izzy spoke to 9NEWS on the phone Friday about the moment she discovered the dog that had been missing for several days.

"She was kind of hunkered down like I'm not sure if I should come up to you," said Lisa Blazynski. "Then I said, 'Izzy?' And her tail started going a million miles a minute and she pretty much knocked me over with kisses and I fell to the ground and was laying there crying hysterically."

Blazynski had taken care of Izzy in the past and said she knew the dog would only come to someone familiar. Right before finding Izzy she said she prayed to Saint Anthony - the patron saint of lost things.

After a few miles she stopped to tie her shoe and when she looked back there was Izzy.

