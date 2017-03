One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting Thursday morning. WTSP photo

TAMPA -- Firefighters are heading to a three-alarm fire at The Province apartment complex in Tampa.

The fire was reported around 1:00 p.m. at the complex located near Busch Gardens at 10921 McKinley Drive.

Sky10 is headed to the scene.



Stay with 10News for updates from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)