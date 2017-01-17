Three kids hurt in crash between school bus and semi; SR 52 shut down

PASCO COUNTY - Three children were injured this afternoon in a crash between a school bus and semi truck, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened a little before 5pm under the overpass on State Road 52. One of the three children was transported. At this point, we don’t know the severity of the injuries.

State Road 52 is shut down while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates. All traffic is being diverted to I-75 southbound.

We’re following this breaking story. Watch for updates on wtsp.com.



