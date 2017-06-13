Three Mile Island To Shut Its Doors 40 Years After Partial Nuclear Meltdown
The partial nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island in 1979 sent the United States into shock. And now nearly 40 years later, the Pennsylvania plant announced it will shut its doors in September of 2019. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WTSP 11:09 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
