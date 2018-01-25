Three Tampa Bay area residents hurt in plane crash in the Keys

A passenger says a gust of wind blew the plane into trees next to the runway. (Photo: MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

MARATHON -- Four people, including three from the Tampa Bay area, were injured when a small plane crashed in the Florida Keys.

CBS Miami is reporting the Lance Piper plane crashed at the Marathon Airport on Thursday as it was taking off. A passenger says a gust of wind blew the plane over into the trees on the west side of the runway.

Among the injured was Tony Lewis, 60, of Lakeland; and Derrick Kelley, 53, and Danny Gilileo, 49, both of Auburndale.

Also injured were pilot Roch Aoust, 65, of Panama City.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

