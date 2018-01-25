Three Tampa Bay area residents hurt in plane crash in the Keys

MARATHON -- Four people, including three from the Tampa Bay area, were injured when a small plane crashed in the Florida Keys.
CBS Miami is reporting the Lance Piper plane crashed at the Marathon Airport on Thursday as it was taking off. A passenger says a gust of wind blew the plane over into the trees on the west side of the runway.
Among the injured was Tony Lewis, 60, of Lakeland; and Derrick Kelley, 53, and Danny Gilileo, 49, both of Auburndale.
Also injured were pilot Roch Aoust, 65, of Panama City.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
