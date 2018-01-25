WTSP
Close

Three Tampa Bay area residents hurt in plane crash in the Keys

Tim Chong , WTSP 5:03 PM. EST January 25, 2018

MARATHON -- Four people, including three from the Tampa Bay area, were injured when a small plane crashed in the Florida Keys.

CBS Miami is reporting the Lance Piper plane crashed at the Marathon Airport on Thursday as it was taking off. A passenger says a gust of wind blew the plane over into the trees on the west side of the runway.

Among the injured was Tony Lewis, 60, of Lakeland; and Derrick Kelley, 53, and Danny Gilileo, 49, both of Auburndale.

Also injured were pilot Roch Aoust, 65, of Panama City.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Pilot in deadly Bartow crash sought help getting plane to runway because of fog

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories