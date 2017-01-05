Toddler survives crash which killed father

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A toddler who miraculously survived a fatal crash despite not being properly restrained is in stable condition at Tampa General Hospital.

His father, Bryan Anthony, 30, was killed in the crash that happened on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. on Henry George Road in Plant City.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported that Anthony was attempting to pass several vehicles on Henry George Rd. south of Old Hopewell Rd. when he lost control and sent his vehicle into a utility pole. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 2-year-old son was not in a child seat, according to HCSO. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he is in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

