Tolls resume on nearly all of Florida toll roads Thursday morning

Randy Klein, WTSP 10:53 AM. EDT September 19, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tolls were suspended in Florida before Hurricane Irma. Later this week, they’ll be reinstated for most of the state.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, tolls will resume at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 on the majority of Florida’s turnpike system, all FDOT roads and bridges and all regional toll facilities throughout the state.

Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s turnpike in Monroe County to help with recovery.

