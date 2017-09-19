Tolls resume on nearly all of Florida toll roads Thursday morning

(Getty image) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tolls were suspended in Florida before Hurricane Irma. Later this week, they’ll be reinstated for most of the state.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, tolls will resume at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 on the majority of Florida’s turnpike system, all FDOT roads and bridges and all regional toll facilities throughout the state.

Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s turnpike in Monroe County to help with recovery.

