Tolls suspended on Florida tollways beginning at 5pm

WTSP 4:16 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

TAMPA -- Florida Governor Rick Scott directed the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend tolls across the state in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Scott made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve directed the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend all tolls on toll roads around the state effective at 5pm today until further notice.”

Suspending the tolls will give people more access to get out of harm’s way if they’re in the path of Irma.

Gov. Scott also waived all weight restrictions and driver hour restrictions so that all supplies can get to their destinations.

Yesterday, he declared a state of emergency for all counties in Florida.

 

 

