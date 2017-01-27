Too cute: Tiny otter pups at Woodland Park Zoo

It doesn't get much cuter than this! Woodland Park Zoo is sharing video and photos of its new tiny otter pups.

The four Asian small-clawed otters were born December 9, 2016. The zoo says the pups have now fully opened their eyes, and are becoming more mobile.

The otters are being cared for by their mom Teratai and dad Guntur. Their three older sister also pitch in. In a blog post, Woodland Park Zoo says, "Mom nurses the newborns and dad and siblings provide supportive care. Occasionally, the adults leave the den to go outdoors briefly, but prefer to stay indoors to focus on their pups."

Next week, the four pups will get a veterinary exam. They will be measured, weighed and receive vaccinations. This will be the first time the pups will be handled by the zoo staff.

For now, the otter pups are spending time in their den. The zoo says they will be introduced to zoo-goers once the pups can safely swim and navigate the outdoors.





