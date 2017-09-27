Top General Warns N. Korea Will Have Nuclear Weapons Capable of Reaching the U.S. in a 'Very Short Time'
It is a matter of a 'very short time' before North Korea is able to attack the United States. That warning-coming from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 7:45 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
