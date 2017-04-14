TOTE Maritime, owner of lost El Faro container ship, settles all 33 wrongful death suits

The final of 33 families have settled wrongful death suits with the company that owned the doomed container ship that went down in the Caribbean in October 2015, court documents show.

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico has settled suits with the families of every sailor lost on the El Faro for an undisclosed sum, documents filed in the Middle District of Florida Thursday say.

Since the ship went down, TOTE has been slowly settling with each family of the victims, including many First Coast residents.

El Faro went down about 100 miles northeast of the Crooked Islands in the Bahamas after sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin.

Since the ship went down, the Coast Guard and National Transportation and Safety Board have held three hearings in Jacksonville working to find out what went wrong and what led to the crash.

