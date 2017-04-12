Tow truck driver dies after falling rom I-95 overpass in Boca Raton

A tow truck driver responding to a semi truck crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton fell from the overpass and died, FHP said. (Photo: WPEC-TV)

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A tow truck driver responding to the scene of a semi-truck crash on Interstate 95 has died after falling from an overpass.

CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach reported that the semi-truck crash and death investigation has closed three southbound lanes of the busy interstate at Congress Avenue. Traffic is backed up for several miles in both directions during the early morning traffic rush around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

#BREAKING Boca PD & FHP out here. I'm told 1 person fell over. Wouldn't confirm if it was driver or how bad he/she was hurt. pic.twitter.com/VIFFdhPFmX — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) April 12, 2017

Florida Highway Patrol said to WPEC that the driver of the semi was attempting to make a U-turn on an exit ramp when the semi tipped over and was dangling from the overpass. The driver was able to get ouf of the truck and call for help.

The tow truck driver, who has not been identified, was walking on the overpass but fell over the edge and died at the scene, WPEC said.

The site of today's crash was the same as an August 4, 2016 crash involving another semi-truck which partially went off the overpass after a driver did not realize he was in an exit lane.

