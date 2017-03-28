‘Toxic tush doc' sentenced to 10 years in Florida

Oneal Ron Morris, center, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of probation after pleading guilty to injecting several women and a manslaughter charge. CBS MIAMI photo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was an emotional day in a Broward County courtroom during a sentencing hearing for a woman accused of illegally injecting toxic substances into women’s behinds.

On Monday, Oneal Ron Morris was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of probation.

Morris was sentenced after pleading guilty to injecting several women and a manslaughter charge.

One of the procedures led to the death of 31-year-old Shatarka Nuby, who died while serving time in a Tallahassee prison.

Things got heated when Juanita Nuby, Shatarka’s aunt, spoke directly to Morris. She said the family is shattered.

“There’s no closure. Putting (Morris) in jail won’t bring her back,” said Juanita Nuby, Shatarka’s aunt. “This is a court of man, all you can do is put her away and teach her a lesson.”

Morris said she did not deliberately hurt her friend.

Several women told a judge they became sick after Morris injected them with what they thought was medical-grade silicone as part of cosmetic illegal procedures.

“You gave us your word that the products you was using was A-1 products. And come to find out they were not,” said victim Kisha Jones. “Maybe in the beginning, but greed really took over, because you was pocketing the money from every victim.

Morris reportedly injected “super glue” and Fix-A-Flat into the buttocks of women.

“My daughter died the most inhumane death, 18 months she suffered with not knowing the full of what he put in her body,” said Sherri Pitts, Shatarka’s mother. “The doctors couldn’t do anything until they knew what portion they put in her body.”

