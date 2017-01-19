Police release video of Ricky Williams search

TYLER - Tyler Police Department released more information and the dash cam footage on a story CBS19 first broke on Friday involving an incident with Texas Longhorn legend Ricky Williams.

Officers questioned the Heisman Trophy winner and searched him in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on South Broadway, where Williams was staying.



This came after police responded to a call from a homeowner on Yale Street who claimed a black man wearing all black was crouched near his fence “pretending to look for his dog,” according to a press release. The area is a wooded strip between the owner's fence and a nearby Courtyard Marriott.



Authorities began a search in the area and asked a construction worker if he had seen a black man wearing black in the area. The worker said someone fitting that description had attempted to take a measuring tape but returned it when confronted, then walked away.



Soon after, officers made contact with a suspect, later identified as Ricky Williams, stating the suspect matched the description from the 9-1-1 call.



Authorities detained, searched and questioned Williams for several minutes, then released him.



According to Tyler Police, no further action was taken by officers.



Williams was in Tyler last week for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.

